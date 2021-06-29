Witnesses and information sought following bike theft

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of bicycle in Bristol.

The black and grey Triban RC120 road bike was stolen from racks on Union Street sometime between 1.50pm and 3.15pm on Friday (25 June).

Officers have spoken to local businesses and reviewed CCTV as part of their inquiry.

Anyone who witnessed the theft, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time, is asked to contact us.

We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who has seen the model of bike for sale in suspicious circumstances.