Woman arrested as part of Bristol riot investigation
We’ve made another arrest in connection with our investigation into the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of riot and released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.
To date, 66 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.
There are still images of 31 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who has information which can help us identify who features on the gallery is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.