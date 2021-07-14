Six arrested on suspicion of drug offences during day of action in Bristol

Six people were arrested over suspected drug offences during a day of action in Bristol earlier his week.

Neighbourhood officers were joined by Operational Support Teams in the operation on Monday 12 July which sought to disrupt and target individuals supplying drugs across the city.

The action taken by officers included:

A warrant was carried out at an address in Southmead. A quantity of suspected class A and B drugs were seized, along with mobile phones, scales and approximately £10,000 in cash. Three males and two females were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of drugs. They have been released under investigation.

A driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs was observed by a plain-clothed officer in Stapleton Road. A 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has also been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

In addition to the drugs work, officers also arrested a 36-year-old man who was subject to a warrant after failing to appear in court earlier this month.

Acting Sergeant Farzana Risdale said: “We would like to reassure the communities living in these areas that we are committed to tackling drug dealing and know how damaging its effects can be.

“We are grateful to everyone who has provided information to enable us to build up a picture of what has been happening as it has allowed us to take this proactive action.

“Anyone involved in the supply of drugs should be forewarned that we will continue to robustly tackle such offences and will make every effort to get perpetrators to court.”

Anyone who is experiencing issues in their area can contact us through our website or call 101.