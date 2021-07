We’re appealing for information to help us locate 18-year-old wanted man Rakim Fanty.

Fanty is wanted in connection with a serious assault on teenage boy in Downend last month.

He’s described as black, 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with short black hair.

If you see him, please don’t approach him but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221140799. If you have any other relevant information, please call 101 and use the same reference number.