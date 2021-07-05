Additional patrols after indecent exposure incident in Taunton

Enquiries are being carried out following an incident in Taunton.

An unknown male was seen in a blue car by a female runner in the Hyde Lane area at approximately 8am on Saturday 26 June.

He pulled over, got out of the car and exposed himself. The victim, concerned he was following her, made a phone call to report what had happened, at which point the male left the area.

He is described as white, about 60-65 years old, just under 6ft, of a large build and was wearing glasses.

PC Adam Bayliss said: “We’re keen to hear from witnesses in the area at the time, as well as anyone else who has experienced similar incidents and not reported it to the police.

“We can will be carrying out extra patrols in the area as a precaution.

“If you can assist us with our enquiries please call 101 and give reference number 5221142809.”