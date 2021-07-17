Appeal for help finding missing Bristol man

We urgently need the public’s help to find missing Bristol man Ray.

We’re concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who sees him to call us immediately.

Ray is white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and a beard. He has a tattoo of a rose on his right elbow and a bulldog on his left calf.

He wears glasses and is believed to be wearing a blue T-shirt and black trousers.