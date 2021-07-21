Appeal for wanted man Liam Jeffery

We’re appealing for the public’s help to find 24-year-old wanted man Liam Jeffery.

Jeffery is wanted for a recall to prison following a breach of his licence.

He’s described as white, 5ft 7ins, of medium build, with short brown hair.

He is known to frequent the north Bristol area.

If anyone sees Liam Jeffery or knows of his whereabouts, we’d ask you not to approach him but to call us immediately on 999, providing the call handler with the reference 5221159105.