Appeal to find wanted man Paul O’Connor

We’re appealing for the public’s help to find an absconder from HMP Leyhill.

Paul O’Connor, 33, was last seen in Bristol city centre at about 8am on Monday (19 July).

He is currently serving a custodial sentence for sexual assault, but had been released on a temporary licence and failed to return at the allocated time.

O’Connor is described as white, 5ft 6ins, with a goatee beard and dark hair, pulled back into a bun.

He is believed to be wearing a black and blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

Although he was last seen in Bristol, he has links to Nailsea, Weston-super-Mare, Taunton, Minehead, Dulverton, Torquay and Weymouth.

If you see O’Connor, don’t approach him, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221163359.