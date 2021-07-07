Appeal to identify male after assault in Weston-super-Mare

Do you recognise this male who we wish to speak with in connection with an incident in Weston-super-Mare?

At approximately 10pm on Friday 16 April a security guard at Asda, in Phillips Road, was assaulted by an unknown man. He suffered an injury to his eye and required hospital treatment.

We have carried out enquiries into the incident and are releasing a photo of a male we need the public to help us identify.

He’s described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins and wearing glasses, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.