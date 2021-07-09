Arrest made after cars damaged in Glastonbury

We’re seeking witnesses after a number of cars were damaged in Glastonbury last week.

Several vehicles were damaged by a male in Bove Town at about 2.45pm on Monday 28 June. It’s believed an axe, or a similar weapon, was used to cause the damage.

The male is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 10ins and in late-teens or early 20s, with blond/light brown shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt underneath a black hooded top, with red lining in the hood, dark blue jeans and a pair of white trainers with blue stripes.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released under investigations.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with CCTV covering the area, is asked to contact us through our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5221144627.