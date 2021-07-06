Arrests made as enquiries continue to find stolen bikes

We’re seeking witnesses after two bikes were stolen from an address in Chew Magna yesterday (Monday 5 July).

A burglary occurred at the property, near Silver Street, at about 3.20am and saw two bikes stolen. Four males males were seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time, dressed in dark clothing.

Two 17-year-old males have been arrested and released under investigation.

We’re keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who has seen the bikes, which are described as:

• Black carbon Time First with Prime black carbon wheels

• Enigma Evade titanium bike with Mavic wheels

Patrols will be carried out in the area and we’d ask people to report any suspicious behaviour they see via 101, or 999 in case of an emergency.

If you can help our investigation, contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5221150356.