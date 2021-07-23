Can you help us find missing Gina?

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 33-year-old Gina.

The last confirmed sighting of her was in the St Werburghs area of Bristol on Sunday 18 July. We’re growing concerned for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as we can.

She’s described as white, 5ft 4ins, with long straight brown hair and blonde highlights.

She has an Irish accent and tattoos of stars on the back of her neck and names on both wrists. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a sleeveless vest top and black sandals.

If you know where Gina is please call 999 quoting reference 5221165435, or ring 101 with any other information.