CCTV appeal after assault on bus driver

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to talk to the man in connection with an incident in which a bus driver was spat at in Bristol.

We’re treating the incident, which happened on Bradley Stoke Way at around 1pm on Saturday, 19 June, as an assault.

The offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, in his early 30s and of a slim to medium build. He had light, short brown hair and a distinctive scar on his right cheek.

If you recognise the man in the image, please contact us online, or call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221137010.