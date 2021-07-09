CCTV appeal after criminal damage in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for information after an act of criminal damage at a residential complex in Weston-super-Mare.

A verbal altercation between two people occurred at an address in Alexandra Parade at approximately 3.45am on Saturday 12 June.

An unknown male then forced open a locked door causing damage in the process.

We’re asking the public to help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries. He’s described as white, about 25-35 years of age, of average build and had dark hair.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed what happened, can contact us via our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5221130680.