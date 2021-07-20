CCTV appeal after explosion at home in St Paul’s

Detectives investigating an explosion at a residential property in Bristol earlier this year are releasing CCTV footage of a male they need the public to help identify.

The incident happened shortly after 2am in St Nicholas Road, in St Paul’s on Thursday 8 April.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the days that followed the incident on suspicion of on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, reckless as to whether life was endangered. He was released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “This was a really dangerous incident and it is fortunate that the property was empty at the time and nobody was injured.

“We’ve already made one arrest and we’re trying identify a second person in connection with our ongoing enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises the male should contact us via our website or call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221074539. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 – all calls are 100 per cent anonymous and you will not have to go to court.”