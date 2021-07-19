Court bans man from visiting parts of Bridgwater town centre

A man has been banned from entering parts of Bridgwater after being issued with a civil injunction.

Scott Riddle, from Bridgwater, would be committing an offence if he enters the town as defined by the map below between midnight and 2am and 11am to midnight. He is also prohibited from being intoxicated or in possession of an open container of alcohol in a public place as well as causing alarm, nuisance or harassment to public or police.

The two-year injunction was granted at Taunton County Court on Wednesday 14 July.

It was sought by our neighbourhood and antisocial behaviour teams to prevent antisocial behaviour in Bridgwater following a number of reported incidents involving the 37-year-old.

One member of the public who lives close by these areas, states that they have reported the group that Riddle hangs around with, to the police no fewer than 70 times since June 2020, for antisocial behaviour and suspected COVID-19 breaches.

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “It’s clear that Scott Riddle’s behaviour has adversely affected the local community and I hope they welcome the action we’ve taken in securing a court injunction to try to prevent similar incidents.

“We understand people’s frustration when antisocial behaviour occurs in their neighbourhood and we ask that all such incidents are reported to us.

“It allows us to build up a comprehensive picture of what is happening to assist us with our high-visibility patrols and, where necessary, take proactive action to prevent offenders continuing to cause misery.”