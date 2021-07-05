Dashcam appeal after A37 collision

Officers investigating a collision on the A37 last week are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage.

A black Toyota Auris and a motorcycle were involved in a collision between Shepton Mallet and Lydford-on-Fosse at about 4.45pm on Thursday 1 July.

The driver of the car, which had a ’63’ registration plate, failed to stop at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining a suspected broken wrist.

Anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage from the surrounding area is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5221147789.