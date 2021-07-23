Day of action targeting drug and knife crime results in arrests in North Bristol

A proactive operation by Bristol North Neighbourhood Team to target drugs supply networks in Bristol resulted in a number of arrests and charges yesterday (Thursday 22 July).

Conor Leighton, 23, of Southmead, was found in possession of a lock knife following a stop and search on Machin Road, Henbury. He was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and using threatening and abusive language/behaviour. He has been released on bail to appear in court in due course.

A 30-year-old man from Lockleaze was stopped on Wyck Beck Road, Brentry and was found to be driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He has been reported for summons for both offences.

A 19-year-old man from Westbury-on-Trym was stopped and searched on Greystoke Avenue, Southmead and found to be in possession of drugs and a quantity of cash. He has been reported for summons for possession of a class B drug and will appear in court at a later date.

A 38-year-old man was stopped by police while driving in the same location and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sgt Richard Jones said: “This was a successful day of action which has resulted in drugs offences being detected and offensive weapons being removed from our streets. Officers also apprehended individuals committing driving offences, who potentially could have caused harm to others.

“We’re grateful to members of the public who help us to bring about successful arrests and prosecutions by telling us about suspected drug and knife crime in their communities. These reports help us to build an intelligence picture which enables us to bring offenders to justice.”