Extra patrols after assaults involving youths in East Bristol

Enquiries are continuing following a number of assaults in Bristol over recent weeks.

We’re aware of several incidents involving juveniles in the East areas of the city, including Easton, Redfield and St George’s.

In one incident, at about 7.25pm on Friday 2 July, girls aged 11 and 17 required hospital treatment after being assaulted in St George’s Park.

At this time we are keeping an open mind if these incidents are linked. We believe some of them may have been racially-aggravated too.

A 12-year-old female was arrested last night (Tuesday 6 July). She will be attending a police station in due course to be questioned about a number of reported assaults. We are continuing to try to identify other people involved.

Inspector Chris Green said: “We are taking these incidents extremely seriously and are continuing to investigate what has happened and looking to identify offenders so appropriate action can be taken.

“We’re aware of a number of videos relating to alleged assaults appearing on social media in recent days. We’d please ask people to provide them to the police in the first instance, as publication on social media could jeopardise our investigation as we seek justice for victims. Support is being offered to those victims.

“Extra patrols are being carried out and we’d urge anyone with concerns to speak with those officers or to contact the local neighbourhood team via our website.”

Anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221151809.