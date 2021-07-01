Family devastated by death of man in M5 collision

The family of a man who died in a collision on the M5 at 4am on Saturday 27 June have issued a photograph and statement.

Dalius Jensauskis, 27, from Peterborough, leaves a wife, Ingrida Jensauskiene, and twin daughters Akvile and Kamile, aged seven.

Ingrida said: “We are devastated by our loss. A much-loved father and husband, Dalius will be missed every day.”

The family ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve. Our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Dalius was the passenger in a black Audi involved in a single-vehicle collision and sadly died at the scene.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the collision remains released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

If you were travelling along on the M5 between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton at the time and witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221142767.