Footage released in Nailsea graffiti appeal

We’re issuing a CCTV clip after the freshly-painted skate park in Nailsea’s Millennium Park was daubed with graffiti.

It happened on Saturday 17 July at about 7pm.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in this CCTV clip, who was in the area at the time. He’s described as white, with dark hair. He’s wearing shorts and carrying a rucksack.

If you recognise him or were in the park that evening, call 101 quoting reference 5221163132.