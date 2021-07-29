Footage released in Nailsea graffiti appeal
We’re issuing a CCTV clip after the freshly-painted skate park in Nailsea’s Millennium Park was daubed with graffiti.
It happened on Saturday 17 July at about 7pm.
Officers are keen to speak to the man in this CCTV clip, who was in the area at the time. He’s described as white, with dark hair. He’s wearing shorts and carrying a rucksack.
If you recognise him or were in the park that evening, call 101 quoting reference 5221163132.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.