Have you seen Frazer Englefield?
Frazer, pictured, is wanted for offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage which happened in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 13 July.
He’s aged 27, white, about 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall and slim with short mousey-blond hair and tattoos on his arms.
He has links to Easton in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.
If you see him, don’t approach him, but call 999 quoting reference 5221162016. Call 101 with any other information which could help to trace him.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.