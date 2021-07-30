Have you seen Frazer Englefield?

Frazer, pictured, is wanted for offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage which happened in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 13 July.

He’s aged 27, white, about 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall and slim with short mousey-blond hair and tattoos on his arms.

He has links to Easton in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.

If you see him, don’t approach him, but call 999 quoting reference 5221162016. Call 101 with any other information which could help to trace him.