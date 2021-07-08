UPDATED: New more recent pictures issued in appeal to trace missing Carol

We’re appealing for help to trace a vulnerable 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her Fishponds home on Wednesday afternoon, 7 July.

Carol was last seen at about 1.30pm on Tuesday 6 July, when she was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeve top and leggings or pyjama bottoms and shoes with a flower on the front. She also had on a short dark-coloured raincoat and carried a handbag.

She’s a white woman, about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall and of heavy build with greyish-brown hair worn in a short pony tail.

More recent pictures of Carol

Carol is described as having a “frail” appearance and greyer hair than is shown in the photo. She’s not believed to have any money with her but may attempt to use buses or taxis and may have travelled to Bath.

If you know where Carol is now, please call 999 immediately quoting reference 5221152714.

If you have any other information which could help to trace her, ring 101 and give the same reference.