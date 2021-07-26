Have you seen Ryan, missing from Wellington?

We’re very concerned about his welfare and he may need medical treatment.

Ryan is aged 27 and described as about 6ft 2ins tall and well-built with brown hair and stubble. When last seen, at about 10am today, Monday 26 July, he was wearing a black hoody and dark-coloured shorts.

He’s believed to be on foot and may head for parks or the Blackdown Hills, so we’d ask anyone using local open spaces to look out for him.

If you know where Ryan is now, call 999 quoting reference 5221169463. If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 and give the same reference.