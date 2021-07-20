Appeal after fatal collision in Hengrove

We are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision in South Bristol last night.

At approximately 9.50pm yesterday (Monday 19 July), we were called to a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian in Hengrove Way.

Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the pedestrian, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to take place.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody at this time.

The road was closed while investigation work was carried out at the scene but it reopened at about 2.40am this morning (Tuesday 20 July).