Man arrested after stabbing in Bath

We’re appeal for witnesses after an incident in Bath overnight in which a man was wounded.

At approximately 11.55pm last night (Thursday 15 July), the man was walking along Pulteney Bridge when he was approached by a male.

An altercation occurred and led to the man sustaining a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody at this time.

A cordon remains in place while forensic work continues at the scene. The road is currently shut for all traffic heading away from the city and there is likely be some disruption to local businesses this morning.

Local officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols as a precaution following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221160283.