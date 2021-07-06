Man arrested and drugs seized in Bristol

Suspected class A and class B drugs have been seized by officers carrying out searches of a number of addresses in South Bristol.

Officers conducted warrants at three properties in Knowle West on Wednesday 30 June and made one arrest.

They found and seized a number of wraps containing white powder, believed to be cocaine and heroin. A quantity of cannabis, cash and mobile phones were also seized by officers.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply offences. He has since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Jon Nash said: “Drugs blight the lives of so many people and can cause misery in our communities.

“We remain committed to keeping our local neighbourhoods safe, as shown through action such as was seen in Bristol last week.

“We’re grateful to everyone who provides information about drug offences and ask people to continue to do so to help us build up a true picture of what is happening and allowing us to act accordingly.”