Man charged with burglary following Cotham break-in

We’ve charged a 33-year-old man with burglary following a break-in at a property in Cotham, Bristol, in which electronic equipment, bank cards and passports were stolen.

The burglary happened in Arley Hill on Sunday 25 July and an arrest was made by Operation Remedy officers the following day.

Daniel Lindsay, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 July, after being charged with burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation. The fraud charge relates to the use of bank cards stolen during the burglary). He was also charged with breaching the requirements of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Lindsay was remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

Operation Remedy was introduced by Avon and Somerset Police in April 2019. The operation is designed to improve both police performance and public confidence relating to burglary, drug and knife crime – and is now a permanent part of the force’s strategic operations.