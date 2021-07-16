Skip to content

Public appeal for help finding missing teenage girl

Posted at 17:04 on 16th July 2021 in Missing People

Madison

Can you help us find missing girl Madison?

The 14-year-old was last seen leaving her home in the Southmead area of Bristol at 5.30am yesterday (15 July) and we’re concerned for her welfare.

She was seen on CCTV wearing a dark coloured jacket/top and tan coloured trousers.

Madison is approximately 5ft 1ins tall and has light brown/ blonde shoulder length hair.

If you see Madison, or know where she is, please call 999 quoting reference 5221160069. Alternatively, ring 101 with any other information.