Public appeal for help finding missing teenage girl
The 14-year-old was last seen leaving her home in the Southmead area of Bristol at 5.30am yesterday (15 July) and we’re concerned for her welfare.
She was seen on CCTV wearing a dark coloured jacket/top and tan coloured trousers.
Madison is approximately 5ft 1ins tall and has light brown/ blonde shoulder length hair.
If you see Madison, or know where she is, please call 999 quoting reference 5221160069. Alternatively, ring 101 with any other information.