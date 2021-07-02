Sarah Crew appointed as Temporary Chief Constable for Avon and Somerset Police

Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Shelford, has today announced the appointment of Sarah Crew as Temporary Chief Constable for Avon and Somerset Police.

The appointment of Sarah Crew was approved by the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Panel at a confirmation hearing on 24 June.

Sarah will step up into the role with effect from today, having served as a police officer in Avon and Somerset Police since 1994 and as Deputy Chief Constable since 2017.

The announcement follows the decision of current Chief Constable, Andy Marsh, not to renew his contract which expired yesterday [1 July 2021].

PCC for Avon and Somerset, Mark Shelford said:

“Andy Marsh has been an inspirational Chief Constable and has shaped Avon and Somerset to be one of best Police forces in the country. I would like to thank Andy for his dedication and fearless commitment in serving Avon and Somerset. He has done us proud. He has led innovatively and courageously through many challenges while embracing 21st century policing.

“I am pleased that the Police and Crime Panel has approved the appointment of Sarah Crew as Temporary Chief Constable. As NPCC lead for rape and adult sex offences, Sarah is a nationally recognised senior police officer and her leadership in transforming the response to rape and serious sexual offences through the work of Project Bluestone has been exceptional. Sarah will provide stability, innovation and can build on the many strengths of Avon and Somerset Police. I have no doubt Sarah will take the force forward in its journey to becoming outstanding.

Temporary Chief Constable Sarah Crew added:

“I am incredibly proud to take on the role of Temporary Chief Constable at Avon and Somerset Police – a force I have been honoured to work for since September 1994. Andy has been an outstanding leader and on behalf of our organisation, I would like to thank him for everything he’s achieved during his time as Chief Constable.

“I would like to pay tribute to all our officers, staff and volunteers who are making a difference every day and have tirelessly served the public during what’s been an incredibly challenging year.

“Looking ahead, I am wholly committed to delivering outstanding policing to all of our communities and building on the already strong and positive relationships with the public, our partner agencies and community leaders from across Avon and Somerset.”

The formal process to recruit a Chief Constable will take place over coming weeks with the new Chief Constable appointment due to be made by this Autumn.