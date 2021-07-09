Update on investigation into assault in St George’s Park

An investigation is continuing into an assault in St George’s Park, Bristol, last week.

On the evening of Friday 2 July, an 11-year-old was assaulted and she, plus a 17-year-old female who tried to intervene, sustained injuries. It has been reported that racially-aggravated language was heard during this incident.

Three females, aged between 12 and 14, have attended a police interview. A further 12-year-old female is also due to attend a police station in due course.

We’re aware of several other incidents in areas including Easton, Redfield and St George’s and are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

Officers are conducting extra high-visibility patrols to provide reassurance.

We continue to urge people not to post footage of incidents on social media and instead provide any videos to the police as an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call 101 and give reference number 5221151809.