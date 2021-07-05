Witness appeal after burglary in Martock

We’re seeking witnesses to a residential burglary in Martock.

A quantity of cash, both Sterling and Euros, was taken from an address in Coat Road on the morning of Friday 4 June.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have since taken place.

We’re keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened, including people who saw two males and one female all dressed in black in the area on the day of the burglary. The two males were wearing baseball caps and the female was carrying a handbag. They were seen getting into a vehicle in Coat Road, close to the industrial estate, at about 9.30am.

Anyone who can assist our enquiries should contact us online or on 101, quoting reference number 5221123810.