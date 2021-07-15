Witness appeal after necklace robbery in Weston-super-Mare

We are keen to speak to a dog walker who may have witnessed a robbery in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 13 July.

At approximately 10.30am, a female in her 60s was walking along the footpath adjacent to Ewart Road when a male briskly passed her.

He then turned around and pulled a gold necklace from around her neck and made off with it in the direction of Baytree Road. He is described as white, with short dark hair and was wearing a black tracksuit and trainers.

The necklace had a safety chain and has not at this time been recovered.

A 29-year-old male has been arrested and released on bail.

Investigating officer Carol Howell said: “One arrest has been made and enquiries are continuing.

“We believe there was a dog walker in the area who may have witnessed the incident and tried to pursue the offender.

“We’d be grateful if they would get in touch, or any other witnesses, through our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5221157563.”