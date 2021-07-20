Witnesses sought after memorial hall burglary – Dunster

Witnesses to a non-dwelling burglary in Dunster are being asked to come forward.

Officers are investigating a break-in at the memorial hall, in High Street, overnight on 8-9 July.

The offender(s) managed to make their into the property and attacked a ATM. No money was taken.

We would also ask anyone with CCTV footage of the High Street or Priory Green areas to get in touch, as well as those who may have seen people acting suspiciously that night.

We’d also ask anyone who was driving in the vicinity at about 3.40am and may have seen another vehicle or has dashcam to contact us on 101 giving reference 5221154418.