13 year jail sentence given to Bristol man convicted of rape

A man has been jailed for 13 years today after being found guilty of two counts of rape.

Ghulam Mustapha, of Fishponds, Bristol was convicted by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 48-year-old carried out the assaults in October last year knowing his victim had undergone an operation earlier that day.

After the attacks, she required hospital treatment having experienced what she described as excruciating pain.

In a statement read out in court, his victim told how Mustapha had “destroyed” her life and that she now “suffers with flashbacks and panic attacks”.

Sentencing Mustapha, His Honour Judge Ambrose said the victim had been left with “terrible effects” from the incidents

Investigating officer DC James Claridge said: “Mustapha put his own sexual desires above the welfare of his victim, forcing himself on her despite knowing she was recovering from a major operation.

“As well as the physical pain he caused, he also inflicted significant emotional trauma on her which she is still coming to terms with.

“We continue to provide her with access to specialist support services and hope today’s sentence brings her some comfort.”

He added “I’d like to commend Mustapha’s victim for the courage she’s shown throughout the criminal justice process – all police officers fully appreciate it can be often difficult for victims of sexual offences to report them and to give evidence at court and she has been extremely brave in doing so.”

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.