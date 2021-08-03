Appeal to find missing teenager Sophie

Have you seen missing 13-year-old Sophie from Taunton?

She was last seen at about 1.15pm on Tuesday 27 July in the Obridge area wearing a grey sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and black trainers. She was carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Sophie is described as white, female, about 5ft 2ins, of average build and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Sophie is believed to have links with Yeovil.