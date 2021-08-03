Appeal to find missing teenager Sophie
Have you seen missing 13-year-old Sophie from Taunton?
She was last seen at about 1.15pm on Tuesday 27 July in the Obridge area wearing a grey sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and black trainers. She was carrying a large black shoulder bag.
Sophie is described as white, female, about 5ft 2ins, of average build and has shoulder-length brown hair.
Sophie is believed to have links with Yeovil.
If you see Sophie, call 999 and give reference number 5221170818. Call 101 and use the same reference number if you know where she may be.