Six people make first court appearance after being charged with riot

Six more people have made their first appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 5 August) in connection with the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

All have been charged with one count of riot.

They are:

• Callum Davies, aged 23, of Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire

• Fleur Moody, aged 25, of Montpelier, Bristol

• Gopal Clarke, aged 23, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire

• Arthur Lazarus, aged 22, of Falmouth, Cornwall

• Kadeem Yarde, aged 23, of Bideford, Devon

• Henry Olohan, aged 23, of Montpelier, Bristol

All six have been released on unconditional bail and they will next appear on Tuesday 24 August at Bristol Crown Court.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Dwyer, aged 36, of no fixed address, who was also due to appear today.