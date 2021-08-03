Two charged with drug offences following warrant in Curry Mallet

Two people are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (3 August) after being charged with drug offences.

Samuel Dean, aged 34, and Stacey Perry, aged 35, both of Curry Mallet, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The charges relate to a warrant executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Curry Mallet on Friday 17 July 2020, in which a large quantity of herbal cannabis and more than £84,000 in cash were seized.