Appeal to find missing Chloe, 17

Have you seen Chloe? The 17-year-old is missing from her home near Taunton.

She has not returned home since leaving college in Taunton on Tuesday afternoon, 14 September and we’re concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build and has an Essex accent. She was wearing a black tracksuit with a green “Trap Star” logo.

Her natural hair is short but she wears wigs of varying styles. She’s thought to have been wearing a brown wig with the hair blonde at the ends.

Chloe uses public transport, including taxis, but is still believed to be in the Taunton area.

If you know where she is now, please call 999, quoting reference 5221213107. If you have any other information which could help to trace her ring 101 and give the same reference.