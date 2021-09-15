Appeal to locate wanted man Matthew Dobie

We’re appealing for help in locating 46-year-old Matthew Dobie.

He’s wanted on a court warrant issued by Bristol Crown Court on 31 August.

His last known address was in Avonmouth, but he may be in the Cornwall area, specifically Newquay or St Ives.

He’s white, with short grey hair and a short grey beard, about 5ft 9ins, of medium build, with a black and white tribal tattoo on his right arm. He also has a black dragon tattoo on his left arm and a small bird tattoo on the left hand side of his chest.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221207080. If you have any other information about where he may be call 101 and give the same ref number.