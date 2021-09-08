Appeal to locate wanted Siobhan Pearson

We are seeking the public’s help to find Siobhan Pearson, 34, who is wanted on a recall to prison.

Pearson has links to the south Bristol area, as well as Bristol city centre.

She is described as white, approximately 5’3” in height, of slim build, with long wavy light brown/blonde hair and green eyes. She has a local accent.

Anyone who sees Siobhan should not approach her, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221203016,, or call 101 with any other information.