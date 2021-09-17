CCTV appeal: racially aggravated assault in Bristol

We’re releasing CCTV images of two men police want to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Bristol.

On Saturday 21 August between 11.30pm and 11.45pm, two men in their 20s were assaulted and racially abused by two unknown male suspects outside OMG Bar, Frogmore Street. Both victims suffered bruising.

We are asking the public to make contact if they recognise the two men pictured.

Police also want to identify an additional female victim who they believe was assaulted inside OMG bar shortly before this incident. It’s thought she was with a group of women celebrating a hen party.

If you have any information, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221193132.