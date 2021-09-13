CCTV issued following serious assault in Weston-super-Mare

We’re releasing a CCTV image of two men we want to identify following a disturbance in Weston-super-Mare in which a man suffered serious injuries to his face.

The incident, which involved several people, happened at around 4.30am on Friday 13 August outside the town hall and opposite The Centre in Walliscote Road.

A 41-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries after being assaulted. His injuries required significant surgery to rebuild his jaw.

We want to speak to the two men in the CCTV image below about this incident.

The first is described as white, clean shaven, with blond short hair, of average height and aged between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a white t-shire with a dark image on the front, dark trousers and dark trainers with a white trim around the edge.

The second man is also white, of slim to medium build, of average height, with short dark hair, wearing a blue zip-up top with a grey top underneath and dark trousers.

If you can help us identify these men, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 522186434.