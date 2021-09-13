Dispersal notice issued in Bath after reports of antisocial behaviour and assaults

Enquiries are ongoing after a number of incidents in and around Bath’s Royal Victoria Park at the weekend, which led to a dispersal notice being issued.

Police responded to several calls relating to violence and antisocial acts. We initially attended a gathering of approximately 150 youths reportedly engaging in antisocial behaviour near the Royal Crescent at about 9pm on Friday 10 September.

About half an hour later, we received a call from a member of the public about a 16-year-old male who had been assaulted with a bottle in the Queens Parade area. He attended hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

We received further reports of a number of other assaults in Royal Crescent and Southgate Street, into the early hours of Saturday 11 September.

A dispersal order was put in place covering Bath city centre from on Friday night and Royal Victoria Park on Saturday to help officers deal with the issues.

Enquiries into what happened are continuing, with CCTV and video footage being examined to help us identify those responsible.

At this time we’re keeping an open mind as to whether some or all of the incidents are linked.

Neighbourhood Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour and violent acts like those witnessed on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“A dispersal notice was issued to provide officers with additional powers to remove people from the area.

“We’d like to reassure the public we’re fully aware of these incidents and work to identify those responsible is continuing and the will be dealt with robustly.

“We’re also busy preparing proactive policing plans for next weekend to help prevent a repeat of these unacceptable issues.”