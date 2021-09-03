Have you seen wanted man Michael O’Neill?

Michael John James O’Neill is sought over a warrant issued by Bristol Crown Court on 26 July after failing to appear to face a charge of assaulting an emergency worker.

He’s described as a white man, aged 47, 6ft (183cm) tall and slim with brown hair.

Michael is of no fixed abode but has links to the Bristol area.

If you know where he is now call 999 and give the reference 5221170347. If you have any other information as to his whereabouts, ring 101 with the same reference.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.