Have you seen wanted Ryan Price?

We need to find Ryan Price who is wanted for breaching his Crown Court bail.

He has appeared in court to deny charges of making threats to kill, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. The charges relate to an incident in Bristol earlier this month.

Ryan was granted bail at Bristol Crown Court with non-contact conditions including to live and sleep at an address in Bridgwater, not to enter Bristol and an overnight curfew.

He’s described as a white man aged 40, about 5ft 8ins (175cm) tall and of medium build with brown hair and eyes. He has links to Bridgwater, Bristol, and Hereford.

If you know where he is, don’t approach him, but call 999 immediately and give the reference 5221202500. If you have any other information ring 101 and give the same reference