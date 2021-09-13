Murder investigation launched in Bristol

A murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of two men were found at a house in Easton, Bristol, yesterday (Sunday 12 September).

Officers attended a property in Wood Street following information received from a member of the public. Sadly, the bodies of two men were found inside. Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We know this news will come as a terrible shock to those living in the local community, but we’d like to reassure the public that a full and thorough investigation is already being carried out into what we currently believe to be an isolated incident.

“Three men, aged 21, 37 and 45, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they’re in custody for questioning.

“We’re urgently making enquiries to identify the two men who have tragically lost their lives and locate their next of kin as soon as we can.

“There will be a heightened level of police activity in and around this property in the coming days and a cordon remains in place at this time.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we continue our work at the scene of this appalling incident. Additional reassurance patrols will be carried out in the area and we’d encourage any residents with fears or concerns to speak to an officer from their local neighbourhood policing team.”

If you have information for the investigation team, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221211938.