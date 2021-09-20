Teenagers arrested after assaults in Bath as extra patrols continue

Two males have been arrested as part of investigations into assaults in Bath in recent weeks.

Additional high-visibility patrols were carried out across the city on Friday 17 September and Saturday 18 September to help prevent crime, after incidents of violence and antisocial behaviour were reported the weekend before.

We can confirm two teenagers have been arrested as part of our enquiries into matters that happened during that weekend.

A 14-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including a number of assaults, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in a public place. The alleged offences occurred between May and 11 September.

And a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of punching a male in the early hours of 11 September near Southgate Street. The male who was struck required medical treatment but is no longer in hospital.

The arrests are unconnected to one another and both males have been released under investigation.

Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “We made the proactive decision to increase our high-visibility patrols in Bath city centre and Royal Victoria Park over the weekend, following a number of incidents of violence and antisocial behaviour earlier this month.

“Our numbers were in part boosted by officers working overtime and members of the Special Constabulary supporting too and we’re grateful for them again going the extra mile to help keep the public safe.

“We are pleased that this weekend we did not witness a repeat of the unacceptable scenes that happened previously, because the local community should not have to suffer antisocial behaviour on their doorstep.

“More high-visibility patrols are being planned for this coming weekend. Enquiries into offences previously committed are ongoing and I hope the two arrests made on Friday provide further reassurance to the public.”