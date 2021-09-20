Wanted appeal to find Eugene Loveridge

Can you help us find Eugene Loveridege from Bristol?

Loveridge is wanted on a recall to prison. He is known to have links to several areas, including Filton, Henbury, Lawrence Weston and Southmead.

The 35-year-old is described as white, male, with a receding dark hairline. He’s approximately 5ft 6ins and has his left ear pierced. He has a sleeve tattoo down his right arm and a woman’s name on his left.

If you see Loveridge, please don’t approach him, call 999 and give reference number 5221209836. Or call 101 with any other relevant information.