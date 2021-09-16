Wanted appeal to find Matthew Pocock after failing to appear in court
Have you seen Matthew Pocock who is wanted for failing to attend court?
The 40-year-old was due to attend a court hearing after being charged with a number of assault offences.
Pocock is known to have links to Bristol city centre, Lockleaze and Southmead.
He’s described as white, male, about 5ft 10ins and has short brown hair.
If you see Pocock, don’t approach him, call 999 quoting reference 5221209561, or ring 101 with any other information.